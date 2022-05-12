Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Announces New Cast Additions

✖

Mob Psycho 100 not only dropped a new trailer earlier today for the third season of its anime adaptation, but it also let fans know when the adventures of the powerful young esper will return, as fans can expect Studio Bones to bring the series back this October. With this season most likely being the last for Mob and the gang, considering it will most likely adapt the final stories of the manga from which it was based, the series has announced cast members who will be returning to the popular anime series.

Mob Psycho 100 first hit the scene as a manga series in 2012, created by the same mangaka responsible for the wild adventure of Saitama in One-Punch Man, ONE. While the story of the "hero for fun" continues under the watchful eye of the strangely named creator, Mob's story on the printed page ended in 2017, but certainly took readers on quite a ride throughout. With the upcoming third season looking to continue Mob's journey on the small screen, it's no surprise to see that cast members from the first two seasons will be making a comeback.

The cast for Mob Psycho 100's third season includes, but isn't limited to:

Takanori Hoshino as Serizawa

Atsumi Tanezaki as Tome Kurata

Uki Satake as Tsubomi

Ayumi Fujimura as Ichi Mezato

Toshihiko Seki as Musashi Goda

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tenga Onigawara

If you have yet to see the latest trailer for Mob Psycho 100's third season, you can watch it below:

If you have yet to dive into the world of Mob and the supernatural threats that he faces, you can catch the first two seasons on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing the following description for the series:

"Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

Are you hyped for the return of everyone's favorite anime psychic? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob.