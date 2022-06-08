Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to Share Big Update at Anime Expo

✖

Mob Psycho 100 is finally coming back later this year with its highly anticipated third season, and it's gearing up to share a big update with fans about it during Anime Expo this Summer! The third season of the anime is one of the most anticipated new releases of the Fall 2022 anime schedule (which is impressive considering just how many heavy hitters are on the way this October overall), and Crunchyroll has previously confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes outside of Japan as soon as they hit. Now to celebrate, they are bringing Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to Anime Expo this year.

Crunchyroll has announced that Warner Bros. Japan will be hosting a special panel for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 during Anime Expo. Kicking off on July 3rd at 6:30PM PST at the JW Mariott during the convention, the panel is promising an update with the debut of the opening theme song. Crunchyroll describes the new panel as such, "If you can't wait for the October premiere of Mob Psycho 100 III, come join this kick-off panel! Find out what to expect in the upcoming season including the world-premiere of OP theme song reveal!!!"

While those outside of Anime Expo won't be able to attend the panel, Crunchyroll is promising social media updates from Anime Expo as they happen. So it's likely all of us will get to check out this new update too! If you wanted to check out Mob Psycho 100's first two seasons before the third one hits, you can find its entire current run streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the upcoming third season as such:

"Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

