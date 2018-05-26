‘Mob Psycho 100’ Live-Action Series Is Now Live On Netflix

Mob Psycho 100 fans have had a great year so far since the series has already announced that a second season of the anime series is in the works, but Dark Horse Comics announced the license to the original Mob Psycho 100 manga in the United States.

While fans in Japan have already had their fun with the live-action Mob Psycho 100 series, now fans in the United States will be able to see what all the fuss is about as the series is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The live-action Mob Psycho 100 series is directed by Koichi Sakamoto while Reiko Yoshida and Kei Kunii are handling the scripts for the series. The series also premiered on Netflix Japan January 12, and stars Kazuki Namioka as Reigen, Tatsuomi Hamada as Mob, Yuki Yoda as Tsubomi, and Akio Ohtsuka as Dimple.

Early reception for the series has been overall positive from fans, as the live-action series seems to still be able to capture the wacky visuals found in the manga and anime releases of the series. But now that it is officially available in the United States, more fans will get to confirm this for themselves. It’s just another great avenue

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016. The series has also inspired a stage play in Japan that actually stars Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead.

As for the anime series, the second season has been confirmed to have the title Mob Psycho 100 II, but no additional details have been revealed as of yet outside of a new key visual featuring any of the characters.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.