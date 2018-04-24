Dark Horse Comics Announces ‘Mob Psycho 100’ License

If you need more manga fixes these days, then Dark Horse Comics is ready to satisfy your craving with some help from ONE. According to new reports, the publisher has licensed Mob Psycho 100, and fans can expect the manga to hit shelves in the US soon enough.

Recently, Crunchyroll broke the news that Mob Psycho 100 would be coming to Dark Horse. The acquisition marks yet another manga property for Dark Horse, and the comic heavyweight plans to release its first volume of Mob Psycho 100 on October 24 (via ANN).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Dark Horse is ready to get its followers into the acclaimed series. You can check out its blurb for ONE’s series below:

“What’s his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he’s a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who’s got the real psychic power–his student assistant Shigeo–less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he’s placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he’s also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid’s emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!”

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you will want to catch up. The title began as a web-comic under the artist known as ONE. The creator, who is known for creating One Punch Man, began Mob Psycho 100 in 2012. The title was then given an official manga which wrapped in December, and ONE has since confirmed he is working on a spin-off series for the franchise.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

Are you excited to get your hands on Mob Psycho 100? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!