‘Mob Psycho 100’ To Get New OVA

Today might be April Fools’ Day in much of the world, but the trickster holiday has ended for many. Over in Japan, things are business as usual, and a new report is suggesting an OVA is in the works for Mob Psycho 100.

So, unless Japan is pulling a late joke on fans, it seems audiences can look forward to more of the supernatural title.

According to Moetron News, Mob Psycho 100 will be receiving a new OVA. There is no official word from Studio Bones about the release, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed. Today, Mob Psycho 100 will air its season two finale, so netizens are thinking the OVA will get an official teaser at the episode’s end.

This is not the first OVA to hit the Mob Psycho 100 franchise as it released one last year. The anime paid homage to Reigen as the older man was put in the spotlight for an OVA. The spiritual guru was sent on his own adventure in the aside story, so fans are waiting to see if this new OVA will star another lead aside from Mob.

Of course, fans are also hopeful Mob Psycho 100 will have something to announce with this OVA. The anime’s second season has been a hit this past cour, giving netizens hope a third season is already in the works. As such, many are hoping this OVA might end with a special season three announcement, so fans are keeping their fingers crossed real tight.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

