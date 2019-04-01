‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Ends With One Epic Finale

It looks like the end has come for a favorite anime this season. As the winter cour comes to an end, fans are bidding farewell to some of their favorite titles, and it looks like Mob Psycho 100 is the latest to close its doors.

Now, fans are sounding off on all things supernatural, and they are rather pleased with how Mob Psycho 100 came to an end this week.

Today, the season two finale of Mob Psycho 100 went live, and it was there fans caught up with Mob. The middle schooler has been beefing with a gang of espers who’ve targeted his loved ones, and Mob is not having the attack. “Boss Fight — The Final Light” gave closure to the anime’s ongoing World Domination arc, and fans say they are pleased with how the episode went down.

As you can see below, the reactions to the finale have been overwhelmingly positive with some fans admitting the episode made them tear up. The final outing wrapped up together a truly stellar season for Mob Psycho 100 as its outing leveled the title up from a cult favorite to shonen superstar. Now, fans are eager to see if a third season will be announced, but they might have to wait a bit for an announcement. First, Mob Psycho 100 has to put out its newly announced OVA, and that venture is expected to give audiences confirmation of a third season order.

So, what did you think about this season’s big finale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

Mob Psycho season 2 down! The last few episodes were such a ride. Great finale. The OVA announcement makes me think S3 is confirmed. It’s gonna be interesting to see how they adapt the rest of the material pic.twitter.com/5kjiEPN368 — Cheerio! (@yukinowins) April 1, 2019

the finale was amazimg but now mob 2 is over………. pic.twitter.com/245NhNTwNi — ??? @ mob psycho ? (@aaaalisom) April 1, 2019

Is it just me, or was Mob psycho 2’s finale… really anticlimactic and weak? The entire fight with Suzuki felt really rushed, despite being half the episode, a bunch of big changes happen under 2 minutes and then most of the episode is this really meh epilogue??? pic.twitter.com/W2fnRRWOiv — CritiCold (@ColdCriti) April 1, 2019

Guys, that Mob Psycho 100 II Finale! I’m in tears, all of that was so breathtaking. ??? Congratulations to the anime staff for making a masterpiece. #mobpsycho100 #MobPsycho100II — ヴぃキ? (@impiratecaptain) April 1, 2019

After watching the MP100 finale I think I can honestly say that this is the closest an anime can get to a fully deserved 10 out of 10 rating in this modern day and age.



To all the people who say anime is for kids, do yourself a favour and go watch Mob Psycho 100.#mobpsycho100 — dinesh (@Dinesh_Downey) April 1, 2019

i love mob psycho that finale was so good. i had to hold myself from showing emotion while watching it in class — Tetris 99.9% | 4 days ? (@Gay_Furby) April 1, 2019

The season finale of Mob Psycho 100 was great, sad that it’s already over. I think I’m gonna read to the end of the manga when I get the chance. — Wes (@YTWes) April 1, 2019

