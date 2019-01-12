‘Mob Psycho 100’ Fans Spot Season 2’s ‘One-Punch Man’ Easter Egg

Mob Psycho 100 has finally premiered its second season, and with a new season comes new potential for Easter Eggs from ONE’s other big series, One-Punch Man.

Fans have spotted the first, of hopefully, many shout-outs to its predecessor series, and it’s hidden right in the new opening theme sequence for Season 2 in an easily missable place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like in the first season, Reigen’s phone wallpaper is still One-Punch Man‘s Saitama. This was revealed briefly in the first season of the series, so it’s great to see it continue here. Even if Reigen never opens his phone in the series proper, it’ll forever be immortalized here. The first season also had the One-Punch Man manga snuck into the series, so there’s still plenty of opportunities for Season 2 to surprise in the same way.

On top of this cool inclusion, there’s also a brief shoutout to series creator ONE as one of the many signs hidden throughout the new season opening features a depiction of the creator with his trademarked hilarity.

If you want to check it out yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll, and Funimation will be adding the series at a later date. Crunchyroll is also going to stream the English dub of the season at a later date as well. Crunchyroll describes the second season as such:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.