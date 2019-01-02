‘Mob Psycho 100’ Celebrates New Year With Special Season 2 Visual

Mob Psycho 100 will soon be premiering its second season after a long wait, and it’s decided to celebrate the premiere and the new year with a special key visual capping off a lengthly promotional campaign.

The series has been sharing a new visual every month before the official premiere of its second season, and this final key visual sees the gang bringing in the new year and new season in a chill way.

Mob Psycho 100 II will officially premiere on January 7, 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation have confirmed they will stream the series as it airs in Japan (with Crunchyroll streaming both the Japanese and English dubs). There will also be a special theater screening of the Mob Psycho 100 OVA, Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic, along with the premiere episode of the second season just before then on January 5.

Much of the staff from the first season will be returning to handle the second with Yuzuru Tachikawa once again serving as director, Hiroshi Seko overseeing the series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda will again act as character designer. The second season of the series is one of the biggest returns of 2019 anime year, and fans are excited to start off the new year in such a great fashion.

The first couple of trailers for the second season have teased an intense new direction for the series, and thankfully it won’t be too long now before fans get to see it all come to fruition.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.