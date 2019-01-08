‘Mob Psycho 100’ Fans Are Loving Season 2’s Premiere

Mob Psycho 100 kicked off the jam-packed 2019 anime year, and fans have been waiting for the second season ever since the first season ended its run a couple of years ago.

But did the first episode of Season 2 meet those expectations? Absolutely! Fans have been floored by the first episode’s rather heartfelt ending.

Though the second season re-introduced the series in a more down to Earth fashion than the series is known for, the premiere provided a surprisingly emotional tale that fans are melting over. Basically, it’s fun to see Mob act like his usual meek self but toward the end of the premiere, it’s clear he’s grown far beyond the Mob fans saw in Season 1.

If you want to check it out yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll, and Funimation will be adding the series at a later date. Crunchyroll is also going to stream the English dub of the season at a later date as well. Read on to find out how fans are feeling after the season premiere and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Crunchyroll describes the second season as such:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

