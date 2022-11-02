Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 5 Promo

Mob Psycho 100 is returning this week with a new episode, and now that Wednesday has come, we know the big drop is just hours away. As Shigeo continues to uncover what makes him tick, another threat has made itself known in his hometown. Now, episode five promises to explore more of the antagonist's arrival, and its first promo is here for fans to enjoy.

As you can see below, a slew of stills has gone live from episode five. Mob Psycho 100 season three looks like it will dive into some nice action this week judging by these pictures. For one, Shigeo and his friend look like they're bracing for battle in these shots. And of course, another still shows off Dimple as the wayward spirit faces off with Shigeo in a secluded spot.

What Do We Know About Mob Psycho 100 So Far?

Of course, these stills paint a bleak picture for Shigeo, but that is to be expected in the wake of episode four. The show introduced a strange new character last week, and the figure seems to be our new antagonist. After all, the massive broccoli stalk formed in season two spawned off a psychic creature, and it took Shigeo's form to our dismay. Now, the fake Mob is on the move, and manga readers know the imposter is going to cause trouble for everyone this season.

If you are not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, you can brush up on everything you need right now. Season three is simulcasting on Crunchyroll, and the streaming service has access to seasons one and two as well. So for those needing more info on Mob Psycho 100, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

What do you think about this latest look at Mob Psycho 100? Are you excited about this season's big arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.