Mob Psycho 100 Confirms Season 3 Will Be Ending Very Soon

Mob Psycho 100 has hit the climax of the third and final season of the anime, and the series has confirmed that Season 3 will be coming to an end very soon as it final episode approaches! The third season of the anime kicked off with its most emotional arc in its run to date, but this was really only the beginning as the final arc of the season has pushed this to a whole new level. Shigeo Kageyama has fully lost control of his power, and thus it's begun breaking all sorts of fans' hearts over the course of the last few episodes.

As the final arc of the third season (and anime overall) has reached its climax, fans had been wondering just how many episodes there could be left to check out. Previous seasons of the series have offered 13 episodes, but this time around there are only going to be 12. The official website for Mob Psycho 100 lists Episode 12 as the final broadcast of the season, and this is further emphasized by the tease released before Episode 11 that noted there were only two episodes left:

When Will Mob Psycho 100 End?

With Episode 12 serving as the final broadcast of the season, it makes quite a bit of sense as there is not much left to adapt from ONE's original manga series. Mob losing control of his powers on his journey to confess his feelings to Tsubomi is the crux of the final arc. Episode 12 being titled "Confession" alludes to the final moments of this journey when he comes face to face with Tsubomi after going on his psychic energy fueled rampage, and it officially brings the series to an end.

It has yet to be revealed as to whether there could be plans to continue Mob Psycho 100's TV anime, but this is it for the material from the original series. If there is a continuation of some sort, it will likely be original. Either way, fans should start bracing themselves for the end of not only Season 3, but the anime as a whole with this coming episode.

