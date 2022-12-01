Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Leaves Mob on a Deadly Cliffhanger

Mob Psycho 100 is now working its way through the final arc of the third season, and the newest episode has gotten things off to a terrible start for Shigeo Kageyama with a deadly cliffhanger! As the anime makes its way through the final arc of ONE's original manga series, fans have been saying goodbye to a ton of the characters as things are steadily changing around Mob. He's been growing up to become a full fledged adult, and that means coming face to face with some of the things he's been avoiding for quite a while.

The newest episode of the series has sparked the final arc of the anime overall, and Mob finds out that his long time crush Tsubomi Takane is moving away before they get into their third year as students. He's been doing all of his self improvement in order to somehow make himself "worthy" of her, but as he prepares for his big confession something terrible happens. The newest episode ends as Mob's found himself in the midst of a bloody cliffhanger.

What's Happened to Mob in Season 3's Newest Episode?

Episode 9 of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 sees Mob find out that Tsubomi is moving, and thus decides to finally confess his feelings to her. But with all of the other boys in the school deciding to do the same, he instead chooses to stand out from the rest of the crowd and approach her directly in a different way. When the two of them finally set a time for their meeting, Mob readies to go with a bouquet of flowers. But it's here he sees a car driving incredibly fast towards a boy who doesn't see it.

Mob moves before he can even really think and pushes the boy out of harm's way. But Mob's not looking too hot as it's soon revealed that he took the hit from the car instead, and he's bleeding profusely from his head as the episode comes to an end. It's the worst kind of cliffhanger for the young esper to been in, so now it's a matter of seeing where the series could go from here as it reaches its grand finale.

