‘Mobile Suit Gundam 00’ Announces Sequel

If you thought you had seen the last of Mobile Suit Gundam 00, then you should know you’re wrong. Not long ago, new reports from Japan went live, and they just let fans know the popular series is getting a rather surprising sequel project.

Over in Tokyo, the Gundam 00 Festival 10 Re:vision event went down, and it was there fans learned about the new anime project. Mobile Suit Gundam 00 will be getting a new project that director Seiji Mizushima is said to be overseeing. Reports from the Ikebukuro branch of Animate claims the project will be a direct sequel, but the event itself did not say whether the project would be a show or film (via ANN).

If you are not up to date on Mobile Suit Gundam 00, then you should know it marks an important shift in the mecha franchise. The anime was the first Gundam series produced and screened in high-definition. Mobile Suit Gundam 00 debuted way back in 2007 before it returned for a second season in 2008. The anime made its way to the US in 2008 thanks to Bandai Entertainment, and it aired on cable television thanks to SyFy.

There are more than a dozen Mobile Suit Gundam series out at this point, but fans seemed particularly attached to Mobile Suit Gundam 00. The anime was set in 2307 AD and followed mankind into the stars. After the Earth lost its fossil fuels, humanity gathered into three factions and strove to find new energy sources for themselves. The power-hungry factions began warring over resources, forcing a group known as the Celestial Beings to band together and stop the escalating affair with four massive mobile suits called Gundams.

If you want to learn more about the anime, you can get both seasons on Blu-ray or DVD now. The official synopsis for Mobile Suit Gundam 00 can be read up on below:

“The year is 2307 A.D. While the Earth’s reserves of fossil fuels have been depleted, humanity has obtained a new nearly infinite source of energy to replace them, in the form of large-scale solar powered generation systems based on three huge orbital elevators. However, the benefits of this system are available only to a handful of major powers and their allies. These orbital elevators belong to three superpower blocs: the Union, a coalition of free nations led by the United States of America; the Human Reform League, a socialist group led by China, Russia and India; and the AEU, a parliamentary organization led by the nations of continental Europe.

These confederations continue to play a grand zero-sum game for the sake of their own prestige and prosperity. Thus, even in the 24th Century, humanity has yet to unite as one. In this world of unceasing conflict, a private armed organization steps forward, declaring their intention to the eliminate war through martial force. Using the power of their mobile suits combatively, a series of four high-performance machines each dubbed “Gundam”, the paramilitary organization known as Celestial Being takes the world-stage beginning armed interventions within all the world’s nations.”

