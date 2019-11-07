Mobile Suit Gundam to Release a Seriously Cool Line of Eyeglasses

Gundam has had a bevy of announcements and events taking place as part of the franchise’s fortieth anniversary. The mech suit series has given the world not just a ton of anime series to follow throughout numerous alternate realities, but numerous merchandise and plastic models that perfectly recreate some of the most well known mechs in the franchise. Now, Mobile Suit Gundam is looking to add some new merchandise for fans looking to have the series always close to their own face with these stylish new glasses, fashioned after four of the most well known mechs.

Twitter Outlet ReHowNet2 shared the upcoming Gundam glasses, noting that the glasses themselves would be fashioned after some of the oldest mech suits in the popular franchise including the original Mobile Suit Gundam, Char’s Zaku, regular Zaku, and Dom to name a few:

[OWNDAYS | ONDAYS] Mobile Suit Gundam 40th Anniversary! Unusual collaboration glasses and non-standard size Gundam head type glasses case released https://t.co/QagulZetwy pic.twitter.com/2NsfKaIseT — re-how.net (@rehownet2) October 15, 2019

Each pair of glasses, which include prescription lenses, will set Gundam fans back around $110 USD and are solid steel, attempting to be as strong as the mech suits they are based on. Fans looking for a way to store these glasses need look no further than the crazy Gundam head replica that is specifically made in order to hold whatever glasses you are looking to store inside.

Will you be picking up any of these Mobile Suit Gundam glasses? If you only had to choose one of these, which would you pick? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

