Is ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans’ About To Announce New Project?

These days, the Gundam series has the folks at Sunrise a bit busy. This year, Gundam Build Drivers made a return to anime, but fans are still asking for the studio for another go at Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

Are you one of them? Well, if that is the case, then you need to mark your calendar for June 29 just in case. After all, a recent update by Sunrise has anime lovers eyeing that date real hard right about now.

Recently, the folks behind Iron-Blooded Orphan‘s radio show took to Twitter to make an announcement. The anime’s special radio show will host a special episode on June 29 for a one-time only return, and fans are wondering if a new installment of the series will be announced there.

Of course, Sunrise has not said a word about such a revival. It seems the radio show is making a comeback thanks to a large number of fan requests, so it seems the studio has been listening to fans. Now, audiences want to know if Sunrise is willing to budge on a season three renewal.

Right now, fans aren’t sure whether to back the rumor, but Sunrise has surprised the world with its Gundam choices before. Earlier this year, fans were stunned with the Gundam 00 Festival in Tokyo saw director Seiji Mizushima announce a sequel to the anime. Gundam 00 is hoping to release a sequel more than a decade after the TV series made its debut, so there’s no telling if Sunrise will want to resurrect Iron-Blooded Orphans following its 2016 end.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans may not be the franchise’s top series, but it is a cherished one in the west. The anime debuted in 2015 before it wrapped its second season in April 2017. The series was set well after the ‘Calamity War’ and followed a group of child soldiers who uprise against the colonists suppressing them. Things go poorly for the children until an orphan named Mikazuki Augus repairs a salvaged mobile suit known as Gundam Barbatos and help the child soldiers overtake the corrupt higher-ups. However, that first mission is just one of many the group must undergo.

The anime’s second season had a solid ending which wrapped up most questions fans had. A handful of fan-favorite characters were also killed in the finale, leaving fans to wonder how a third season could be made if that is what these Gundam producers are teasing. Other fans are hoping the creators are simply alluding to their work on a brand-new anime. In the wake of Iron-Blooded Orphans, a slew of new shows were added to the franchise, and 2018 debuted Gundam Build Drivers.

