‘Gundam NT’ Anime Shares New Teaser, Poster, Release Date

Do you need more mecha in your life? Well, if that is the case, then Sunrise is here to help. The company is working on a new Mobile Suit Gundam project, and a teaser for its next anime has gone live along with a release date.

Over on Youtube, Sunrise shared a new teaser trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam NT. The video, which can be seen above, shows off new footage featuring new mecha suits and characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the teaser, the impending Gundam project will go live on November 30 in Japan. The anime will debut in 90 theaters, but there is no word on whether Sunrise will host Mobile Suit Gundam NT premieres for international fans.

For those interested in this new project, the anime will detail the fallout of a famous fight known as the Laplace Incident. Shunichi Yoshizawa (Gundam Thunderbolt) will direct this new anime for Sunrise, Harutoshi Fukui (Gundam Unicorn) is writing the script, Kumiko Takahashi is designing the characters of the series, Se Jun Kim (Gundam Twilight Axis) is developing the characters for animation, Hajime Kotoki and Eiji Komatsu are handling mechanical design while Takako Suzuki acts as the color key artist. Yukiko Maruyama and Yoshimi Mineda will serve as art directors as Eriko Kimura acts as sound director. Hiroyuki Sawano will compose the music, and Daisuke Imai will edit the series.

You can check out the description of Mobile Suit Gundam NT, below:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history.

But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

Will you be tuning into this new Gundam series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!