Gundam Fuses With Evangelion In This Inspired Fan Model

When it comes to anime franchises that focus on mech suits, the battle for supremacy will usually come down between Mobile Suit: Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion. With the latter being a much more psychological affair, focusing on a number of teenage pilots attempting save the world from extraterrestrial threats, Gundam has the benefit of longevity as well as a number of different series under its belt. With the war of mobile suit franchises ever raging, one fan has decided to broker a peace by fusing the two franchises with a model the unites Gundam and Eva Unit 01.

Reddit User Peachy-Persimmons shared this amazing model that performs a fusion dance between Mobile Suit: Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion, giving us a new kind of mech suit that uniquely brings the two legendary franchises together in a brand new way:

Thought Evangelion is certainly its “own beast” and differs from Gundam in many ways, it hasn’t cornered the market when it comes to troubled teens piloting mechs. In the series, Mobile Suit: Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans, the anime follows a band of young pilots fighting for survival in a fight among the stars.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.