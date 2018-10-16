New ‘Gundam NT’ Anime Reveals Latest Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam has had a busy year on the big screen, but the anime isn’t about to call it quits just yet. After all, the series is preparing to debut another feature this winter, and a brand-new trailer for Gundam NT is here.

So, if you are ready for more mecha action, you’ll want to check out the trailer below.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Gundam NT dropped its second trailer. The reel shows off plenty of new footage from the upcoming project and even reveals its theme song. Sawano Hiroyuki and LiSA have teamed up on the single titled “narrative”.

As you can see, the trailer begins with a scene of total destruction. A massive attack is seen falling upon an expected city, and things only get more dramatic from there. A slew of intergalactic soldiers are seen in crisis, and they’re ready to work out their issues with some giant mecha fists. A handful of overhauled robotic suits are seen going to war in the trailer, and they seem to be as powerful as ever.

Not only did a new trailer for Gundam NT go live, but a set of casting confirmations joined the release. Yuichiro Umehara has been brought on to play Zoltan Akkanen, a rival pilot to the anime’s protagonist. Other stars like Makoto Furukawa, Ayumi Fujimura, and Kazuya Nakai have also joined the cast.

For those curious about this new feature, Sunrise has described Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history.

But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

Will you be checking out this anime when it drops this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!