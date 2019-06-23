Toonami Debuts Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Promo

Toonami’s schedule is going to be going through some shake-ups this Summer as many of the series in their current line-up come to an end, so fans will start to see new series take those open spots. With Hunter x Hunter ending its huge English dub run as part of the block with the last airing, now Toonami has an open place for it’s next big series, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin.

When Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin was announced for the Toonami programming block a few weeks ago, it wasn’t clear what time the series would be airing. Fans will have to keep awake just like Hunter x Hunter fans as the series will be joining the block on July 6th at 3:00 AM. Check out the slick promo for its Toonami debut in the video above!

Toonami’s going to see more changes in the future as series like The Promised Neverland will be reaching their end soon too. There has yet to be a confirmed series to fill that time slot just yet, so it will be interesting to see what new shows join the Toonami programming block for the Summer. Then again, fans wouldn’t mind seeing some classic series return to the block either!

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin originally began as a series of OVA specials in 2015, but eventually expanded to include 13 special episodes overall. The Toonami airings of the series will most likely encompass the entirety of this OVA run, which is based on a retelling of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series. You can currently find the series streaming on Hulu, and they describe the series as such:

“What was the tragedy that decided the fates of Char Aznable, the man later nicknamed the ‘Red Comet’ as an ace pilot of the Zeon forces, and his sister Sayla Mass? The two siblings’ journeys, brought on by the sudden death of their father Zeon Zum Deikun who was a leader of the Spacenoids, are depicted in the four episodes of ‘Chronicle of Char and Sayla’. This story will be presented in the form of event screenings. The Zabi family who seize control of Side 3 and lead the Principality of Zeon, the early days of many renowned Zeon ace pilots who later fight in the One Year War, the secrets of mobile suit development, conflicts with the Earth Federation Forces, and the road leading to the outbreak of war—all will be revealed.”