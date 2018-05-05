Anime

‘One Piece’ Fans Are Celebrating Luffy’s Birthday Today

Luffy is one of the biggest reasons Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is so popular, and now the character is one year older today! Celebrating his birthday on May 5, fans have been going all out today.

Celebrating his birthday on Twitter, fans have done everything but remembering their favorite Luffy moments, sharing their favorite images of Luffy, sharing brand new fan-art, and overall just enjoying the day today.

Luffy’s been such an everlasting character, even through One Piece’s long run, because of his fun spirit and fighting prowess blending together to create a worthy anchor for as grand of a series as this one.

Read on to see how fans are celebrating Luffy’s birthday, and let us know how you feel about Luffy in the comments!

