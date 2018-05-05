‘One Piece’ Fans Are Celebrating Luffy’s Birthday Today

Luffy is one of the biggest reasons Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is so popular, and now the character is one year older today! Celebrating his birthday on May 5, fans have been going all out today.

Celebrating his birthday on Twitter, fans have done everything but remembering their favorite Luffy moments, sharing their favorite images of Luffy, sharing brand new fan-art, and overall just enjoying the day today.

Luffy’s been such an everlasting character, even through One Piece’s long run, because of his fun spirit and fighting prowess blending together to create a worthy anchor for as grand of a series as this one.

Read on to see how fans are celebrating Luffy’s birthday, and let us know how you feel about Luffy in the comments!

@OnePieceCenter

Happy Birthday to the man who will become Pirate King, Monkey D. Luffy! pic.twitter.com/AsyguTPk8R — One Piece Center (@OnePieceCenter) May 5, 2018

@ShonenPicture

Today is Gon and Luffy’s birthday pic.twitter.com/Hf8izhKdsw — ????? (@ShonenPicture) May 5, 2018

@BarrierPirate

Happy birthday to Luffy Senpaiiii. TB to when he faced 3 admirals. Legendary! pic.twitter.com/ZPZiNiHuRb — Bartolomeo (@BarrierPirate) May 5, 2018

@Bolt_ReX

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Luffy! !?

With your each birthday we celebrate our Awesome days with you and we keep moving towards the future together ! We grow up with you.

And Happy children’s day to all my japanese friends !#ルフィ生誕祭#こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/Q1pyIS0qEI — MugiGod Luf (@Bolt_ReX) May 5, 2018

@KOPBI_

5 Mei | Happy Birthday Kapten | Monkey D. Luffy ????? pic.twitter.com/BwLvuUiTT4 — KOPBI (@KOPBI_) May 5, 2018

@VIZMedia

Wish a very happy birthday to Monkey D. Luffy, your future King of the Pirates!



Read #OnePiece ➡️ https://t.co/Oup7AXENb7 pic.twitter.com/aKGiGx9edT — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 5, 2018

@Trinity_Bree

@Revujo

@bruccellati

@roronoasura

one piece is over 20 years old and has been the best selling manga for years now…



oda’s mind truly is the most powerful out here just imagine once wano starts the world will SHAKE



secure ur wigs and happy birthday to luffy!! pic.twitter.com/4VntcTLFIn — LUFFY DAY? (@roronoasura) May 5, 2018

@ToeiAnimation

Happy birthday to the future King of the Pirates and the one person we can always rely on, Monkey D. Luffy!???‍☠️? #OnePiece #StrawHatPirates pic.twitter.com/mZoYPUrNSD — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 5, 2018

@BandaiNamcoUS