‘One Piece’ Fans Are Celebrating Luffy’s Birthday Today

Luffy is one of the biggest reasons Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is so popular, and now the character is one year older today! Celebrating his birthday on May 5, fans have been going all out today.
Celebrating his birthday on Twitter, fans have done everything but remembering their favorite Luffy moments, sharing their favorite images of Luffy, sharing brand new fan-art, and overall just enjoying the day today.
Luffy’s been such an everlasting character, even through One Piece’s long run, because of his fun spirit and fighting prowess blending together to create a worthy anchor for as grand of a series as this one.
Read on to see how fans are celebrating Luffy’s birthday, and let us know how you feel about Luffy in the comments!
@OnePieceCenter
Happy Birthday to the man who will become Pirate King, Monkey D. Luffy! pic.twitter.com/AsyguTPk8R— One Piece Center (@OnePieceCenter) May 5, 2018
@ShonenPicture
Today is Gon and Luffy’s birthday pic.twitter.com/Hf8izhKdsw— ????? (@ShonenPicture) May 5, 2018
@BarrierPirate
Happy birthday to Luffy Senpaiiii. TB to when he faced 3 admirals. Legendary! pic.twitter.com/ZPZiNiHuRb— Bartolomeo (@BarrierPirate) May 5, 2018
@Bolt_ReX
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Luffy! !?— MugiGod Luf (@Bolt_ReX) May 5, 2018
With your each birthday we celebrate our Awesome days with you and we keep moving towards the future together ! We grow up with you.
And Happy children’s day to all my japanese friends !#ルフィ生誕祭#こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/Q1pyIS0qEI
@KOPBI_
5 Mei | Happy Birthday Kapten | Monkey D. Luffy ????? pic.twitter.com/BwLvuUiTT4— KOPBI (@KOPBI_) May 5, 2018
@VIZMedia
Wish a very happy birthday to Monkey D. Luffy, your future King of the Pirates!— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 5, 2018
Read #OnePiece ➡️ https://t.co/Oup7AXENb7 pic.twitter.com/aKGiGx9edT
@Trinity_Bree
Happy birthday Monkey D Luffy!— Trinity Bree (@Trinity_Bree) May 5, 2018
05/05 ?❤️#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/EZ46zYNMYZ
@Revujo
Happy birthday!#luffy #HappyBirthdayLuffy pic.twitter.com/2816WwOtUk— Revujo (@Revujo) May 5, 2018
@bruccellati
HAPPY BIRTHDAY LUFFY! ?#ルフィ生誕祭2018#ルフィ生誕祭 pic.twitter.com/ZqS2TenPk4— cristina senpai. (@bruccellati) May 5, 2018
@roronoasura
one piece is over 20 years old and has been the best selling manga for years now…— LUFFY DAY? (@roronoasura) May 5, 2018
oda’s mind truly is the most powerful out here just imagine once wano starts the world will SHAKE
secure ur wigs and happy birthday to luffy!! pic.twitter.com/4VntcTLFIn
@ToeiAnimation
Happy birthday to the future King of the Pirates and the one person we can always rely on, Monkey D. Luffy!???☠️? #OnePiece #StrawHatPirates pic.twitter.com/mZoYPUrNSD— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 5, 2018
@BandaiNamcoUS
“If I die trying, at least I tried.” – Luffy.— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 5, 2018
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Luffy! May you finally find what you truly seek! pic.twitter.com/VKwnsbAGyV