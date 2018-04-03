Fans Reveal The Anime Adaptations They Want To Have Happen

The new anime season is about to get underway, and fans are eager to see what its schedule will bare. Yes, a series of top-tier anime will return this April, but a slew of brand-new series are also slated to debut. From Golden Kamuy to Devils Line, fresh adaptations are making their way to TVs this month, and fans still want more.

After all, a recent poll just revealed the top picks fans selected for their anime adaptation wish list. Did your choices make the cut?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Anime Japan held a big poll after the massive convention got underway in Tokyo last month. The ranked poll asked fans to share their favorite parts of the industry while signaling the projects they hope will get their own anime one day. After a long poll, Anime Japan announced the results of the ranking live through Nico Nico, and the top ten list may surprise you (via ANN).

Picks 8-10 should not be too shocking. Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation got eighth, and Weekly Shonen Jump did tell readers the series was picked up for an anime not too long ago. Bloom Into You and The Promised Neverland rounded out the list’s bottom-portion, and some its top contenders will surely make fans pause. So, you can check out the rest of the poll’s champions in the following slides!

Which anime adaptations have you been waiting for? Did your top pick make this list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Fate/strange Fake

Originally created as a joke, Fate/strange fake is a light novel series created by Ryogo Narita. The story is connected to the Fate/stay franchise, and it tells the story of a poorly copied Grail War that takes place in the United States after the Third Holy Grail War finishes.

Synopsis:

The story centers around a Grail War faultily copied from the Third Holy Grail War in Fuyuki. After the end of the third Grail War, an organization from the United States that has magi separate from the London-based Mage Association as members took data from Fuyuki’s Grail War and planned their own ritual. After seventy years, they used the city Snowfield as the Sacred Land for their own Grail War. They were unable to successfully copy every aspect of the ritual, which led to it acting only as an imitation that has lost the Saber class and allowed for the summoning of strange Servants due to the definition of a “hero” being blurred.

The Mage’s Association has sent Rohngall and his pupil, Faldeus, to investigate the city and the status of the war. Faldeus, a spy from the US organization, has Rohngall sniped upon arrival, despite knowing that Rohngall was simply a puppet. He announces that their Holy Grail War has been in development and that it is real, which causes an uproar at the Clock Tower, and wishes to “advertise” the project to the Association.

Nogi Wakaba Is A Hero

Created in 2015, Nogi Wakaba Is A Hero gained popularity after Degeki G began to publish the light novel. The series takes place in the distant past and follows a group of heroes during a time known as the Divine Era. It flips forward and backwards from present to past, giving fans a look at how its magical heroes are tasked with saving the world from the Vertex.

Synopsis:

The story of Nogi Wakaba wa Yuusha de Aru takes place 300 years in the past, in 2018, the first days of the Divine Era.

The six main characters form the first ever Hero Team: Nogi Wakaba, Nogi Sonoko’s ancestor; Uesato Hinata, Takashima Yuna, Koori Chikage, Doi Tamako and Iyojima Anzu.

10 Dance

It is hard to overstate the popularity of Yuri!!! on Ice, and its that hype that has fans pleading for an anime take on 10 Dance. The figure skating series showed how queer romance and often overlooked sports can come together to make a truly memorable series. 10 Dance could do just the same as its focus on ballroom dancing and slow-burning romance mark all the things audiences want to see.

Synopsis:

Sugiki, a standard ballroom dancer, offers to teach Suzuki, a Latin American dancer, ballroom in exchange for Suzuki to teach him in return.

Their names are similar, but their personalities are totally opposite, just like their dance. When the two meet, something’s bound to happen!

Taishou Otome Otogibanashi

What is better than a sweet romance? Well, how about a historical one that deals with ablism and features some truly stunning wardrobe? Taishou Otome Otogibanashi may not be a very popular title abroad, but its lilting romance has made thousands of fans over the years. So, fans would not be amiss to check out the story should an anime adaptation ever get green-lit.

Synopsis:

In this story set in the early 1920s, Tamahiko is the son of a wealthy family, but his life is changed forever when an accident cripples his right arm. No longer considered by his father as an heir, he is shuffled off into the country, to live out of sight. The teenage Tamahiko shuts himself in his new home, bitterly thinking of it as the place where he will die. One day, he learns that his father has ‘bought’ him a bride to take care of him, when the young teen girl named Yuzuki arrives at his door. She comes into his life like an innocent ray of sunshine, and Tamahiko’s view of the world and his life starts changing bit-by-bit.

Psyren

What makes a good shonen? Well, a strong hero never hurts, and the addition of some sweet supernatural drama is always appreciated. These two factors prove their potency with series like Psyren, and anime fans admit they’d love to see this classic title get its long-awaited adaptation ASAP.

Synopsis:

Ageha Yoshina is a self-confident high school student who helps others for a fee. On his way back from a job, he finds a strange calling card with the word “Psyren” imprinted left behind in a phone booth and decides to keep it, unaware of its purpose. The very next day, Ageha discovers that his classmate Sakurako Amamiya has the exact same calling card in her possession. When he questions her, Sakurako asks him to save her, signaling the day his troubles begin.

Confused by the circumstances of this encounter, Ageha realizes something is wrong when Sakurako goes missing. In an attempt to figure out what is happening, he decides to call the number provided on the calling card and is asked a series of questions by a mysterious voice, ending with a final, cryptic question: “Would you like to go to Psyren?” Thus begins two teenagers’ participation in a game of life or death within a strange world inhabited by monsters called “Taboo.” Granted the ability to use psychic powers known as “PSI,” the duo fight to return to the place they call home.

Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu

Vampires have a heralded place in entertainment, but not every monster is as terrifying as Dracula. When it comes to anime, vampires often trade in gore for romance, but Kyuuketsuki Sugu Shinu smarts both of those trends and comes up with its own. After all, who wouldn’t want to read about a hilarious vampire who is way more afraid to people than they are of his fangs?

Synopsis:

A vampire hunter learns of a mansion inhabited by a vampire who’s rumoured to have kidnapped children and goes there intending to take him down. But then it turns out that the vampire’s a wimp who keeps turning into ash at the smallest things… And that the kids aren’t being held captive, they’re just using the “haunted house” as their personal playground.

Umehara Fighting Gamers!

These days, competitive sports have expanded far beyond the reach of a soccer field or football stadium. eSports have helped changed the way many view gaming, but the anime industry has yet to encapsulate that shift with a sports anime. So, you can see why fans are desperate for Umehara: Fighting Gamers! to get an adaptation. Isn’t it about time the world of anime embraced all its eSports fanatics?

Synopsis:

The story about the living legend of fighting games, Daigo Umehara is now in comic form!

The year is 1996. Shinya Oonuki is another gifted gamer living in the same era as Umehara. This man encounters the glamor of fighting games which leads him towards the path of obsession. This story covers the raging battles between Umehara and Nuki, two players who have carved their names into the history of fighting games!