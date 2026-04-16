Controversial Blue Lock Studio Confirms New Fantasy Anime

Blue Lock began serialization in 2018 and eventually became one of the best-selling series of all time, with over 50 million copies in circulation worldwide. The series has been on a roll since its debut, winning the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the Shonen category in 2021, along with receiving several praises from critics and fans alike. In 2023, after the anime debut, it became the best-selling manga of the year, surpassing the popularity of Shonen Jump hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece in that particular year. The manga series, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, is still releasing weekly chapters in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

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The story centers around Isagi Yoichi, a promising new talent invited to participate in a program called Blue Lock. However, despite the series’ popularity, it received one of the worst animations in the second season. The animation by Studio 8bit was criticized for having minimal dynamic movement, and it was mostly with character images sliding across the screen instead of fluidly interacting. Amid the controversy, an animator revealed the production issues and tight schedules, which led to such a disappointing adaptation. Following the anime’s controversy, the studio announced a new fantasy anime, Witch and Mercenary, for 2027.

What Is Witch and Mercenary About?

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The anime is based on an ongoing light novel written by Kaeru Chouhoukiteki and illustrated by Bench Kanase. The story is set in a world where witches are considered the most dangerous beings that evoke fear and terror among the masses. They are capable of summoning floods, conjuring balls of fire, and even destroying entire countries single-handedly. No one would want to incur their wrath for no reason.

However, because of the common misconception, the witches are always hated and feared at the same time. It’s also the reason why all want Saisha dead. She is always facing one major threat after another despite her attempts to lead a peaceful life. After one dangerous battle for her life, she teams up with a mercenary named Zig and embarks on a journey to reach the unknown lands to finally be free from the hostile world. However, the journey ahead is much more gruesome than the duo realized.

Witch and Mercenary Reveals The Cast of Main Characters

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Aside from the official teaser, the anime also confirmed that Taito Ban, the voice behind Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, will be playing the role of Zig Crane in the anime. Additionally, Saisha will be voiced by Saori Hayami, another renowned voice actor, known for voicing Yor in Spy x Family. Furthermore, Shinpei Ezaki, best known for directing WIT Studio’s breathtaking sci-fi anime, Vivy – Fluorite Eye’s Song, will be directing the anime.

Daisho Tanimura, who contributed to Magical Destroyers, is the series composer of this upcoming anime. Additionally, Keita Matsumoto, known for Bungaku Shojo, will be the character designer. The rest of the characters and their voice actors will be announced at a later date. The anime is scheduled for 2027 but has yet to reveal an official release date.

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