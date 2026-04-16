Hideo Kojima Can’t Stop Watching This Hidden Gem Spring 2026 Anime: “I’m Definitely Watching More”

The renowned game creator Hideo Kojima has found his next anime obsession, and it’s a hidden Spring 2026 gem currently airing that no one should miss. Kojima, one of the most influential figures in pop culture, remains highly active on X (formerly Twitter), where he regularly shares what he’s watching and enjoying, often encouraging fans to do the same. Part of why Kojima’s recommendations resonate so strongly comes from his experience crafting games with intricate stories and engaging gameplay. His passion for entertainment, whether anime, film, or beyond, has always been reflected in his work.

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That’s why his recommendations often serve as a reliable metric for discovering something distinct and genuinely appealing. This holds true once again with his latest Spring anime obsession, one that everyone should be watching. Kojima took to X to share that while browsing streaming services, he stumbled upon Nippon Sangoku, a series he already knew from its manga. After watching the first episode, he said he was blown away. Twelve hours later, after catching the second episode, Kojima doubled down on his praise, stating that he’s definitely going to keep watching. His latest find is truly an impressive anime that deserves attention.

Hideo Kojima Can’t Stop Watching Nippon Sangoku This Spring

Watched episode 2 of “Nippon Sangoku.” Yeah, this is seriously good. Like, really good. Total hit. And then, out of nowhere, Jun Fukuyama and Kazuhiro Yamaji show up. Man… that made me genuinely happy. What is it about this anime? Somehow it makes me slip into a Kansai accent… pic.twitter.com/PZffohUZZW — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) April 14, 2026

Hideo Kojima’s latest anime obsession, Nippon Sangoku, is set in a future Japan that has regressed technologically due to warfare and global destruction, leaving the nation divided into three regions locked in civil war. At the center of this conflict is Aoteru Misumi, a brilliant strategist driven by personal tragedy, who sets out to spark a revolution across the fractured country. The narrative leans heavily into Misumi’s analytical mind, as he constantly evaluates situations to achieve the most favorable outcome for his journey. At the same time, the anime balances its serious premise with occasional bursts of humor that make it genuinely entertaining.

The second episode further explores these nuances, introducing new characters while expanding the world with intrigue and lighthearted elements. Part of what makes the series appealing to Hideo Kojima is its use of historical Japanese context to craft a grounded and thoughtful narrative. Geography also plays a key role, highlighted by Kojima’s remark that the series even makes him slip into a Kansai accent, emphasizing its deep cultural roots. This strong connection to Japanese culture makes it an engaging watch for viewers interested in the origins of anime. Another standout element is the work of Studio Kafka, whose production elevates the series with striking and uniquely beautiful art in several scenes. Altogether, these elements make this hidden gem, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, well worth checking out for both Kojima fans and anime enthusiasts.

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