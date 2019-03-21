Netizens Reveal Their 10 Most-Wanted Anime Remakes

The anime industry has been around for decades, and it has produced thousands of shows. Still, fans know not all anime is created equal, and there are some series who deserve another round in the spotlight. So, it makes sense they would be sharing their takes on those much-wanted remakes now.

Recently, a report by Anime News Network publicized the results of a popular online poll asking Japanese fans about their remake wishes. The website Nijimen held the poll to see what series its readers would like remade.

So, if you are feeling up for the challenge, you can check out the list below and see if your pick made it to the final cut:

Ouran High School Host Club

Reborn!

Gakuen Alice

Kodocha

Please Save My Earth

Slam Dunk

The Story of Saiunkoku

12 Kingdoms

Samurai Deeper Kyo

Spiral

Of course, these series will be familiar to plenty of fans as they were (and are still) extremely popular. Ouran High School Host Club is a staple shojo series that continues to reel in new fans by the day. Other titles like Reborn! and Slam Dunk have garnered classic reputations with global audiences, so creators would do well to revisit those licenses down the line.

These remakes would not be the first to hit up Japan, and the industry has a big reboot on the way. In a matter of weeks, this year’s spring season will kick off, and it is slated to bring back Fruits Basket. The series is an iconic shojo story, and this Funimation-backed project plans to reintroduce fans to the Sohma clan. So, if animators can bring back Tohru Honda, then they can do the same for Tamaki.

So, did you top pick for an anime remake make the list?

