Mushoko Tensei Creator Address His Use of Sex in the Series

In the world of Isekai, some of the major players include the likes of Sword Art Online, Rising Of The Shield Hero, and Log Horizon to name a few, but a new player has entered the game which has been getting a lot of attention in Mushoko Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. With the series close to bringing its first season to a close, the creator the franchise,Rifujin na Magonote, recently sat down for an interview to discuss one of the most controversial aspects of his series.

Creator Magonote had this to say in his interview with Anime News Network about the controversial subject matter of his popular series:

“In Japanese creative works, there are two polar opposite approaches to depicting sexual life: As ‘sacred’ or as ‘pleasure.’ I suppose I got my inspiration because I thought there wasn’t enough representation of the viewpoint that reproductive activity is natural to organisms. Because it’s an important part of the life of an organism, it’s not wrong to call it sacred. However, it’s also true that sex is associated with pleasure. You could also say that it’s natural for people to treat sex as pleasure for as long as pleasure is intertwined with the act. With that in mind, when depicting the world of Mushoku Tensei, I aimed for the middle ground between ‘sacred’ and ‘pleasure.’ That’s the vibe I was going for.

Incidentally, when writing the opening act of the story, I strongly emphasized Rudeus’s perspective on sex as a thing of pleasure. It’s only natural because he had no experience in his previous life, so the pleasure aspect was the only side he came into contact with. Consequently, there might be a lot of people who strongly feel the pleasurable side. But that shouldn’t be a surprise—you don’t broadcast something sacred for all eyes to see.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Funimation has offered the official description as such:

“A 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, but his story isn’t over. Reincarnated as an infant, he’ll embark on an epic adventure.”

