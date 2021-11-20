Mushoku Tensei Cosplay Brings New Fan Favorite Elinalise to Life

One awesome Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation cosplay has brought the newest fan favorite, Elinalise Dragonroad, to life! After making its debut earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 schedule, and facing a delay from its intended Summer 2021 continuation, the debut season of the anime for Rifujin na Magonote’s original novel series has finally returned for its second part. This second part is now halfway through and is even getting ready to launch a whole new arc, and arc in which fans are hoping to see even more of one of the new standouts from the series, Elinalise.

Although she had originally made her debut in the final moments of the first half of the season, Elinalise and Talhand made their full run in the anime as they joined together with Roxy in Paul’s quest to find his missing family. Fans had seen the three of them doing their own kinds of investigations, but it was Elinalise’s that got the most attention because it’s such an unorthodox way of getting information from the public. Now this recent fan favorite has come to life through some awesome cosplay from @haneame_cos on Instagram! Check it out below:

Elinalise is only one of the new characters introduced in this second part of the debut season, and only one of the characters seen overall, so if you wanted to check out the debut season’s episodes released thus far, you can now find all of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘s current episodes streaming with Funimation. They describe the series as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

How are you liking Mushoku Tensei's return this Fall so far? How are you liking the debut season so far? What are you hoping to see in future episodes next? What would you want to see before the season comes to an end?