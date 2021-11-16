Mushoku Tensei Will Share One Episode’s Racier Cut Soon

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘s newest episode actually originally included a much racier scene before it was cut from the initial broadcast, and there might be plans for this racier cut to be released soon! Ever since it made its anime debut earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule, Mushoku Tensei has been one of the major highlights of the year overall. But while many fans have enjoyed its approach to the Isekai subgenre (one that this series’ original light novels helped to inspire), it has been just as notorious for its racier content.

The series is no stranger to more explicit cuts of its episodes, previous releasing an uncensored and extended versions of one of its more intimate scenes in the first part of the season, and it seems like Episode 18 had one scene that cut its explicit content for the TV broadcast. According to @evakoiani on Twitter, who contributed scenes for the episode, one of their more explicit scenes had been cut. And while they are frustrated over the cut content, they also hope that it will be included in the Blu-ray release later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deleted scene referenced in particular is likely a more explicit version of Episode 18’s final moments. The final moments of the episode see Roxy returning from her village to find Elinalise Dragonroad doing something unsightly in the middle of the house. Roxy then just ruins all of the area with her magic, and the following moments then see her chastising Elinalise over doing whatever it is she was doing out in the open. This sexually explicit content is never shown, but apparently there’s a cut out there where it is.

It’s unclear as to whether or not this more explicit scene is included in the eventual home video release in Japan, nor if it will be included in eventual international releases of the series, but if you wanted to check out the season as it was broadcast so far, you can now find all of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘s episodes streaming with Funimation. They describe the series as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

What do you think of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s newest episode originally having more explicit content? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!