My Adventures With Superman Preview Shares a Sneaky Gundam Easter Egg

My Adventures With Superman has worn its anime references on its sleeve. From Clark Kent using a transformation similar to Sailor Moon to hop into his costume to the Last Son of Krypton taking on robots that look like the spitting image of Evangelion mechs, the Adult Swim series has added another big anime reference into its upcoming episode. Now that Sam Lane is fighting alongside Superman against Amanda Waller, Lois' dad is sporting a weapon that Gundam fans might be quite familiar with.

While the new Cartoon Network series might have more than a few anime references, it has also spent time diving deep into the DC Comics lore attached to Superman. So far, we've seen the likes of Steel, Deathstroke, Mr. Myxyzptlk, Parasite, Lex Luthor, and countless others, hit the scene. With the second season teasing the arrival of Supergirl, there are sure to be more surprises as season two continues.

My Adventures With Gundam

As you can see from the preview below, Sam Lane is sporting a "S.T.A.R. Labs shield" which is the spitting image of the shield used by the original Gundam that started it all, The RX-78-2 Gundam. The original pilot for the mech suit, Amuro, would routinely dive into battle with both the shield and gun in hand, and it's most likely no coincidence that Lois' dad is sporting a defensive weapon that takes a page from the beloved franchise.

Can your dad fight? New My Adventures with Superman tonight @ midnight – tomorrow on @StreamOnMax #adultswim #myadventureswithsuperman pic.twitter.com/KBamuUXMXQ — adult swim (@adultswim) June 8, 2024

Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with My Adventures With Superman's Co-Producer Josie Campbell and Co-Executive Producer Jake Wyatt. During the interview, the creative pair revealed that the Adult Swim series took heavy influence from Trigun, stating that the inspiration for Lois Lane was anime character Meryl Stryfe, "Meryl Strife is basically the investigator girlfriend to a Superman...That is the dynamic. They are Vash and Meryl. So we pulled from her very deliberately."

For the fourth episode of season two, My Adventures With Superman shared the following synopsis for the installment titled, "Two Lanes Diverged", "Jimmy gets invited to the S.T.A.R. Labs Symposium; Clark joins him for support, but Lex Luthor takes over; the General flees and Lois chases after him, struggling to reconcile past experiences with the present situation." My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 8th at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut."