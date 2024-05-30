My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Debuts New Classic Villain Makeovers

My Adventures With Superman's first season gave makeovers to quite a few legendary villains in the Man of Steel's rogues gallery. Deathstroke, Parasite, Live Wire, and more were all given new anime aesthetics to match the likes of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. The second season of the Adult Swim hit wasted little time in bringing in new threats and giving them some major makeovers to boot.

Of the new villains that we witnessed in the first two episodes of season two, we were able to see new takes on Atomic Skull and Damage. The former has long been a big villain in Superman's roster, but the latter has always been more of a hero than a villain during his DC Comics' career. Regardless, the two were put to good use thanks to Amanda Waller, who has continued to build quite the Task Force X. As viewers witnessed during the second episode finale, we also received confirmation that the "Alex" of the series was none other than Lex Luthor. Needless to say, Clark and company have some big threats ahead.

The Superman Villain You Might Have Missed

On top of both Atomic Skull and Damage, you might have missed a villain in disguise in "Hank". While not confirmed, Lois had a friend at S.T.A.R. Labs named Hank, who might just be the character known as Hank Henshaw. Hank Henshaw turns out to be the major villain, Cyborg Superman, who not only looks like the spitting image of Superman, but has both the Kryptonian's powers and an array of technological advantages.

If you want to learn more about the latest season focusing on the Man of Steel, here's how Adult Swim describes Season Two of My Adventures With Superman, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

Want to see which DC villains make the jump to the Adult Swim series?