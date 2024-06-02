My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 Recap with Spoilers
Here's everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3!
My Adventures with Superman is back in action with Season 2, so here's everything important that went down in Episode 3 of the new season! My Adventures with Superman kicked off Season 2 with the first two episodes of its run for the season, and with them introduced a whole new status quo and a whole new wave of problems for Superman to deal with. Not only is he anxious over the fate of the Kryptonians and what it could mean for his own future, but Task Force X is making some dangerous moves to take him out by any means necessary.
With everything set up in the first two episodes of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, it's made the rest of the season all the more curious. There are humans with Kryptonian tech within their bodies, Clark discovered that he actually has a cousin out there somewhere, Lois' father has moved in with Clark and Jimmy, and all the while Clark and Lois are still starting their relationship. Now it's time to get ready for what's next with a breakdown of everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3, "Fullmetal Scientist."
- Superman rushes into a burning building, and when overwhelmed by flames, a glowing aura takes over his body and he's able to easily make it through the fire to save the person inside. This person introduces themselves as Silas Stone, but Superman has to help more people before finding out more. Livewire emerges from the alleyway to confront Silas and it's implied that she's the one that started the fire. Then threatening his son, Silas deletes a video from his phone and promises to keep his mouth shut.
- Following the opening credits, a company called Amertek reveals in an ad that they are opening a new development plant in Metropolis. Meanwhile, Jimmy is struggling to keep a handle on his Flamebird interns, managing General Lane not cleaning up after himself, and keeping Clark's hero secret under wraps until he loses it. It's even more awkward for Clark as General Lane keeps noticing how Clark is disappearing at all hours of the night and constantly late to meet up with his daughter.
- Clark and Lois still haven't talked about his developments with his cousins because of their busy lives. Meanwhile, Lois attends an Amertek press conference where its boss Thomas Weston reveals the Metallo, a machine with strength greater than Superman's and the firepower of a tank. Powered by the company's own fusion reactors, the first demonstration fails. Lois asks why John Irons, who has been the public face of Amertek (and was seen in the opening ad), is missing from the event.
- Competing with Vicki Vale for a potential scoop on the event, Lois ends up trying to sneak into Amertek while Vale makes her way in. Meanwhile, Clark is all out of ideas for an article that he's late for and things get even more complicated when Jimmy reveals that Flamebird's young interns have followed up on a mysterious voicemail warning about killer robots in the area. On Lois' end, she and Vale snuck into Amertek and found a destroyed lab. The two of them then decide to figure out what the company is hiding, but are competing to be the first to find out.
- Clark (as Superman) and Jimmy then investigate the message and it leads to Dr. John Irons' apartment. He reveals that when he and Stone had been hired for Amertek, he had developed a special mech suit for meant to help first responders. But Weston instead rushed them on production of the Metallos despite their flaw in their core making them unstable. He shows them footage that when more than one activates, they hit critical mass and explode. They Irons warns Weston that the larger core they've built is essentially a giant bomb.
- This is the footage that Stone was forced to delete in the beginning of the episode as Weston has paid off Livewire and others to hide the evidence. This leads to Livewire herself attacking the apartment (after Lois and Vicki arrive) and destroying the evidence instead. Quickly heading to Amertek, Superman and Irons team up to stop the reactor but Weston tries to stop them by activating the fleet of Metallos.
- Superman's overwhelmed, but soon he's saved by Irons, who is wearing the "Steel" mech suit that he was developing. They now need to destroy the pillars around the nuclear core to get its energy to diminish, but soon it starts going haywire as it absorbs the energy of the Metallos. Using his new energy based aura power, Superman then touches the core and tries to contain it from exploding. Irons is then able to destroy the pillars to keep the core from exploding, and everyone's safe and sound.
- After the commotion, Vicki celebrates sharing her story only for Lois to reveal she actually put one out first. It's here Vicki offers her a job working with her after everything she's done to show she's got the goods, but it would mean leaving Metropolis behind in order to move up in the world. Clark and Lois still don't really get to talk about the things in their life like Clark's cousin and Lois potentially moving away someday. But through all of this, Clark is inspired for his Daily Planet article.
- Clark writes on how Irons saved the city from its destruction, and it seems like it's going to be a happy ending until Irons is stopped from using his mech suit to clean up the mess at Amertek. Lex Luthor arrives and reveals that he's bought Amertek and its technology have been bought by Lexcorp...including Irons' mech suit. As the episode ends, Amanda Waller and Lex look over the fleet of unfinished Metallos.
