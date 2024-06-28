My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Releases New Preview For Episode 7

Superman is having a big year in 2024, and not just thanks to the filming of the upcoming live-action movie from James Gunn. My Adventures With Superman is currently in the throes of its second season on Adult Swim, and has already been confirmed for a third. Unfortunately, things aren't going great for Clark in season two's story as he has come face-to-face with Braniac and is struggling after meeting his cousin Kara, aka Supergirl. With the Man of Tomorrow fighting for his life, a familiar cadre of heroes and villains are looking to team up to bring Superman back to Earth as Cartoon Network has released a new preview.

In the latest episode of My Adventures With Superman, viewers were able to witness Clark learning the true menace of Braniac while fighting against some surprising figures in the DC Universe. While the Cartoon Network animated series has had its fair share of characters from the comics introduced with new spins, the Man of Steel fought against both a Green Lantern and a Thanagarian, aka Hawkman's race, while attempting to free his cousin of Braniac's mind control. Unfortunately for Clark, even his new powers weren't enough to net him a victory against the Kryptonian menace.

Jimmy Olsen To The Rescue

While Jimmy and Lois might be Clark's best friends, they don't have the power of Earth's yellow sun erupting in their veins like the Man of Steel. In this new preview clip, Superman's best friends are putting together an unexpected team that includes the likes of Live Wire, the Brain, and Monsieur Mallah to venture to the stars. Even with this motley crue being assembled, freeing Superman from the clutches of Braniac will be no easy feat.

Titled "Olsen's Eleven", Adult Swim has released a new synopsis for the upcoming installment, "Lois and Jimmy recruit mercenaries and mad scientists to help them steal a spaceship out from under the nose of Task Force X." My Adventures With Superman's next episode will air on Saturday, June 30th at midnight EST, arriving on MAX the following day.

Want to keep up to date on the latest animated interpretation of the Last Son of Krypton?