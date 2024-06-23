My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 7 First Look Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman has reached a major turning point with Season 2's run with Adult Swim, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with Episode 7! My Adventures with Superman has gotten more intense than ever as the more Clark finds out about the Kryptonians, the more mysteries that have popped up. After coming to blows against his cousin, Kara Zor-El, in the previous episode, the latest episode of the season revealed that things are much more complicated for her than initially realized as she's being manipulated by a robotic being named Brainiac.

With Kara realizing that she's been manipulated to destroy several planets, and Clark being captured by Brainiac, there's no clear way forward. But there is also very much the threat on Earth as well as it's clear that Amanda Waller is moving forward with her plans to destroy Superman. The first look promo for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 7 (as spotted by Swimpedia on X) teases that a new initiative is kicking in that's going to unleash an army of giant robots to "protect" the Earth. Check it out below:

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, June 29th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, "Olsen's Eleven"! pic.twitter.com/phlxRmRrBm — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 23, 2024

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 7

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 7 is titled "Olsen's Eleven" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Lois and Jimmy recruit mercenaries and mad scientists to help them steal a spaceship out from under the nose of Task Force X." My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 7 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 30th at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is now in the works for a future release with Adult Swim and Max.