My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Preview Teases Supergirl's Real Goal

My Adventures with Superman has officially introduced its own version of Supergirl with Season 2's latest episodes, and the preview clip for Episode 6 is teasing what Kara Zor-El's real goal might be! My Adventures with Superman has reached a real turning point for Season 2 as after Clark discovering he wasn't the only Kryptonian left alive, but also learned that this other surviving Kryptonian was his cousin. With his being at his lowest emotional point in the season yet, Clark reached out to his cousin in the hopes of speaking with someone who could understand his isolation.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 took a major turn when Kara Zor-El came to Earth, and was revealed to have a much different mentality than Clark was expecting. Believing him to be weak, it wasn't long before the two Kryptonians fought and Clark was defeated. With Kara then taking him away from Earth at the end of the previous episode, a new preview look into Episode 6 of the season is teasing why Kara is doing all of this as she hopes to bring Clark to her side in helping revive Krypton as she remembers it.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 6 is titled "The Machine Who Would Be Empire" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Kidnapped and far from home, Superman bonds with his cousin Kara; he discovers the truth about Krypton from the last Kryptonians in existence." My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 6 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 22nd at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."