My Adventures with Superman crossed over the halfway point of Season 2, and with it has sparked the true climax for the season to come with the newest episode! My Adventures with Superman Season 2 began with Clark learning that he was not the only surviving Kryptonian, and that his cousin Kara Zor-El was somewhere out there for him to get in touch with. Deciding to do so when he was at his lowest point, Clark was hoping to talk with someone who could understand just how lonely he felt on Earth. But his meeting with Kara didn't go quite as expected.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 5 saw Kara come to Earth, and it was soon revealed that she was hoping she'd meet with a different Clark. Disappointed in the fact that he is no longer trying to conquer planets to bring back the Kryptonian Empire, she and Clark ending up fighting. Kara won, and her father ordered her to bring Clark to him. But as My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 6 quickly reveals, it's going to be a lot more complicated for Kara going forward. Here's a breakdown of everything important that went down in the latest episode.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 6 Recap with Spoilers