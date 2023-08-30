See David Corenswet Suited Up as Superman in Superman: Legacy Fan Art

DC Studios is getting ready to bring Superman back to the forefront of superhero movies, and this time, it will be with a new actor as the character instead of Henry Cavill, and it will be from the mind of James Gunn. Gunn will be directing Superman: Legacy, which will be the first film out of his and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate that featured projects like Lanterns, Swamp Thing, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and he has already found his Man of Steel. Gunn previously revealed he cast David Corenswet as Superman in Superman: Legacy, and fans are excited to see the actor as the iconic superhero. One artist even went as far as creating a new concept of Corenswet in the classic blue costume.

David Corenswet Superman Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new work of fan art that shows how Corenswet could look like the Man of Steel. In the Superman: Legacy fan art, Corenswet gets the character's classic look but ditches the red trunks. With the ongoing WGA and SAG-Aftra strikes, it is unlikely that we will see any looks at Corenswet as the iconic superhero for quite some time. You can check out the fan art below.

What will happen in Superman: Legacy?

DC Studios released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy's stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy from a script he's been writing since before he took over as DC Studios co-CEO.

Superman: Legacy is currently slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Superman: Legacy and David Corenswet as we learn it!

What do you think about this Superman: Legacy fan art? Are you ready to see David Corenswet's official costume? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!