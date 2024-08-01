My Deer Friend Nokotan Channels Rambo in New Poster

My Deer Friend Nokotan is the anime we didn’t know we needed. Created in 2019, the slice-of-life comedy has been a hit at Kodansha for years, and it has now made its way to television. The far-out series has become one of anime’s biggest summer series, and its humor is to thank. Of course, this means My Deer Friend Nokotan is working hard to keep fans hyped for season one, and it just tapped Rambo for a special promo.

As you can see below, the poster comes courtesy of Wit Studio as the team there dropped a new poster. The promo for My Deer Friend Nokotan is a gorgeous parody that points fingers at Rambo. Noko Shikanoko is transformed into a soldier akin to Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. Bulging with muscles, this promo shows Noko like we’ve never seen before, but she pulls off the guerrilla vibe with ease.

If you have not seen My Deer Friend Nokotan, well – it is a show you must see to believe. The series, as mentioned earlier, went live in November 2019 under Kodansha. Creator Oshioshio is still publishing the high school comedy, and it is now enjoying the success of a top-tier anime. Wit Studio is animating the series with help from licensors like Remow. You can find season one of My Deer Friend Nokotan streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Koshi Torako has everyone fooled. Her classmates see her as the perfect honor student, unaware of her secret delinquent past. But her new picturesque school life is thrown into chaos when she bumps into Shikanoko Noko, a girl with antlers! Mayhem seems to follow this strange doe-eyed girl. Who, or what, is she?”

What do you think about this latest anime crossover? Have you checked out My Deer Friend Nokotan yet? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!