My Deer Friend Nokotan Trailer, Poster Released

My Deer Friend Nokotan is looking like the wildest new anime of the Summer! Check out the trailer and poster:

My Deer Friend Nokotan is already looking like one of the wackiest new anime coming our way this Summer, and a release date has been revealed for the series with a new trailer and poster! The Summer 2024 anime schedule is coming up in just a little over a month, so many of the new anime series releasing later this year are starting to set their places in the schedule. While there are a ton of hot new releases fans have their eyes on already, My Deer Friend Nokotan has already taken over as one of the biggest new releases hitting this July.

My Deer Friend Nokotan will be premiering in Japan on July 7th, but has yet to reveal any international release plans as of the time of this publication. The new adaptation for Oshioshio's wild original manga series sees a girl named Koshi Torako's life thrown into disarray when a mysterious transfer student with deer antlers, Nokotan, enrolls in her school. Brought to life by WIT Studio (Attack on Titan's first three seasons, Spy x Family), you can check out the trailer for My Deer Friend Nokotan in the video above. You can also check out the newest poster for the anime's debut below.

What Is My Deer Friend Nokotan?

My Deer Friend Nokotan will be premiering on July 7th in Japan, but has yet to confirm any international release plans. Masahiko Ohta will be directing the anime for WIT Studio with Takashi Aoshima writing the scripts, yumu Tsujimura providing the character designs, and Yasuhiro Misawa composing the music. The main voice cast for the anime (the members who formed the "Deer Club") includes the likes of Megumi Han as Noko "Nokotan" Shikanoko, Saki Fujita as Torako "Koshitan" Koshi, Rui Tanabe as Anko Koshi, and Fuka Izumi as Meme Bashame.

Additional members of the voice cast (the student council that's out to ruin the Deer Club) include Yurika Kubo as Neko Nekoyamada, Rio Tsuchiya as Kinu Tanukikoji, Chinatsu Akasaki as Chiharu Tsubameya, and Kosuke Toriumi as the narrator. The opening theme is titled "Shikairo Days" as performed by the Deer Club's voice cast, and the ending theme is titled "Shika-senbei no Uta" as performed by the cast as well.

As for what to expect from My Deer Friend Nokotan's story, the anime is teased as such, "Koshi Torako, a high schooler, one day feels something cold hit her face. Looking up, she spots a girl stuck, her antlers tangled in power lines. Helping Shikanoko, antlered and peculiar, turns Torako's life, a model student by appearance only, upside down. Thus begins a tale of a girl (once a delinquent) and another (a deer?), in this Girl Meets Deer adventure!"