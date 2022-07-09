My Dress-Up Darling Sparks Season 2 Hopes With New Anime Event

My Dress-Up Darling ended its run earlier this year, but with the announcement of a new anime event celebrating the franchise later this year, hopes about a potential Season 2 of the series have been sparked all over again. Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its anime adaptation debut as the most talked about new series of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. It came to an end without word on whether or not the anime would be continuing with a second season in the future, but that could be changing as the series has revealed plans to celebrate the anime with fans in a huge new event this Fall.

My Dress-Up Darling has announced on its official website and Twitter account that they will be holding a special event for the anime on September 17th in Japan later this year. This new event, titled My Dress-Up Darling Eh～?! It's OMG crazy to see you all! ～, will feature members of the voice cast such as Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo's actors, Hina Sugata and Shoya Ishige respectively, and the artists behind the theme songs, but no word on whether it will be available to the general public outside of Japan.

It's likely that this event could come and go without word about a second season, but it would be a pretty great time and place to announce one if it was being planned. Considering the manga's success has continued even months after the first season came to an end, a second season would only continue this success even further. If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself in case a second season of the series does get announced this Fall you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

