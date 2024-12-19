My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Drops Adorable New Poster

Get your costumes ready because My Dress-Up Darling is finally returning for a second season. Based on the slice-of-life/romance manga of the same name by Shinichi Fukuda, Season 1 of CloverWorks’ anime adaptation debuted in Winter 2022. Since then, fans have been hanging on by a thread, waiting for a Season 2 announcement. That good news came yesterday, as Season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling will be released in 2025. To celebrate the good news, we now also have our first official look at the new season.

My Dress-Up Darling follows anxious teenager Wakana Gojou. Feeling like an outsider at school, Gojou loves creating Hina Dolls. When he accidentally bumps into the most popular girl at his school, Marin Kitagawa, he discovers her love of cosplay. Using his tailoring and make-up skills, he creates stunning cosplay for Marin as their friendship slowly grows into something more.

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2’s First Poster Revealed

The first official poster for Season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling has been revealed, and Gojou seems overwhelmed by the amount of cosplay he’s created. The poster shows Gojou in his signature hina doll-making outfit while a dozen Marins surround him in various cosplay.

The poster calls back to some of Marin’s best cosplay from Season 1, including Shizuku Kuroe from the fictional dating sim Saint ♡ Slippery’s Academy for Girls – The Young Ladies of the Humiliation Club: Debauched Miracle Life 2, and the terrifying Black Lovelia from the fake anime Flower Princess Blaze.

With the new poster came the announcement that the cast from Season 1 will also return for the sophomore season. Hina Suguta is back as Marin Kitagawa and Shouya Ishige will return to voice Wakana Gojou once again.

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Releases in 2025

Season 2 was officially announced on the cover of Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine. The issue in question wasn’t set to be released until December 20th. But, after a shot from its pages surfaced online, fans couldn’t contain their excitement about the Season 2 reveal, and it spread like wildfire across the internet.

My Dress-Up Darling was the surprise hit of 2022. The series was classified as seinen, mainly due to its occasional fan service. But. beneath the cosplay and revealing outfits was an incredibly heartfelt story about romance, anxiety, following your dreams, and even masculinity. As a result, My Dress-Up Darling accrued a dedicated fan base who shared their love for the show across social media. The series was responsible for getting a new group of fans into cosplay.

