My Dress-Up Darling Finally Confirms Season 2 Release Window

CloverWorks and Shinichi Fukuda’s hit rom-com My Dress-Up Darling is finally returning with a new season in 2025, nonetheless. My Dress-Up Darling took fans by storm back in 2022, and after a lengthy, excruciating wait, the series is finally returning with a sequel, bringing fans more of Gojo and Marin’s romantic cosplay adventures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cover of Square Enix’s upcoming issue of Young Gangan magazine was recently leaked ahead of its release on December 20th, revealing that season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling is set to release in 2025, as relayed by Manga Mogura on X. An official announcement has yet to be made by the anime’s official social media handles. Still, all eyes are currently peeled for an exact release window and other information to be revealed in the days to come.

CloverWorks’ Best Rom-com My Dress-Up Darling Is Finally Getting A New Season in 2025

Despite being classified as a seinen series at its core, My Dress-Up Darling surprisingly appealed to nearly every demographic, joining the list of CloverWorks’ most popular works in the last few years. The series debuted in the winter of 2022, airing between January and March.

A sequel to My Dress-Up Darling was initially announced back in September 2022, but little else has been revealed about the upcoming season until now. That said, CloverWorks will also be animating the sequel, which means fans can expect the upcoming installment to be just as dreamy and visually stunning as the first season.

Fans can likely expect more information regarding the staff to come in due time, hopefully with a new teaser in addition to the one released by Aniplex back in 2022 accompanying the initial announcement.

My Dress-Up Darling‘s manga currently has over 11 million copies in circulation, with a live-action TV drama being released recently in October 2024. Season 1 has covered five of the manga’s volumes so far, and with season 2 finally on the way in 2025, now could be the perfect way to pick up volume 6 of My Dress-Up Darling to stay ahead of the story ahead of the sequel’s release.

My Dress-Up Darling is available on Crunchyroll!

H/T: Manga Mogura on X