My Dress-Up Darling Stars Explain Why Marin and Gojo Are a Good Match (Exclusive)

My Dress-Up Darling is now back in action with Season 2 of the anime releasing new episodes this Summer, and we got to talk with the stars behind its main duo about whether or not Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo really are meant for each other. My Dress-Up Darling made its anime debut a few years ago, and instantly drew fans into its central budding romance between Marin and Gojo over the course of its episodes. It’s why that when a new season was announced to be in the works, fans couldn’t wait to see the new couple interact some more.

Speaking to ComicBook earlier this month during Anime Expo 2025, My Dress-Up Darling stars Hina Suguta (who voices Marin Kitagawa) and Shoya Ishige (who voices Wakana Gojo) opened up all about their experiences through the first season of the anime and teased a bit about what’s coming in the new episodes. But there was one burning question we needed to ask overall, do Marin and Gojo really make a good match for each other? To which Suguta kicked things off by exclaiming “That’s right!”

My Dress-Up Darling Stars Talk Marin and Gojo’s Romance

Hina Suguta, who provides the voice of Marin Kitagawa, then further elaborated with how the two really stood out as a pair during her favorite scene, “My personal favorite scene is when Gojo and Marin went to the beach in the afternoon. It was the first time Gojo ever had seen the ocean or touched the water. So that was a very memorable moment for me. I think how they portrayed the animation was just a little a bit different compared to the rest of the series. It really slowed down time and really gave off the theme of youth and just experiencing things for the first time.” But as for whether or not the two are a good match, Suguta teased changes in the new season.

“In regards to if I think they’re a good match or not, I think that’s also something to confirm for fans to look forward to in Season 2 as their relationship grows into something different compared to Season 1,” Suguta explained. As for Shoya Ishige (who voices Wakana Gojo), the actor felt nostalgic thanks to how the first season’s fireworks scene lined up with the Fourth of July celebration in the United States, “So as you probably know, after watching the anime, it’s hard to say maybe if they’re a perfect match. So I’ll just leave it at that. However, one of my favorite scenes is the firework scene from Season 1. I know [on July 4th] there was a huge celebration in the U.S. and there was fireworks happening. So it was very reminiscent to Season 1 and I think it says a lot about how fare they’ve come throughout Season 2 as well. “

How to Watch My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 is now airing its new episodes as part of the ongoing Summer 2025 anime schedule, and the first two episodes of its run already demonstrate how Marin and Gojo’s relationship has changed compared to the first season. The two have gotten closer in some key ways already, and that’s likely only going to deepen their connection before the season comes to an end. Which means there’s no better time to jump into the anime.

If you wanted to catch up with My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 and all of the episodes released thus far, you can now find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll.