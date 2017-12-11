‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares Hand-Drawn Promo For Upcoming Film

My Hero Academia fans have a lot to be excited for in 2018, and the creator is just as excited as those fans as we all anticipate the My Hero Academia movie.

To celebrate the announcement that the series will be getting a feature-length film next year, series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed a piece of new art:

Horikoshi’s drawing depicts and excited Midoriya shows the news of the movie to the other characters. All Ochako, Bakugo, and All Might can do is react in shock. Along with season 3 of the anime series, the film will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.”

Horikoshi has also not been shy about sharing his excitement for the film stating that “Deku and his friends make their surprising debut on the silver screen! At the time I was told there was going to be a movie, I could scarcely believe it, but when it was clear that is was going to happen, I was super happy.”

If you’re eagerly awaiting the next season of the series, it recently recently a new poster teasing the season as well as another image teasing the season during its official announcement. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage? Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.