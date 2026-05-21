Dragon Ball Daima’s Hit Characters Are Joining Funko’s Dragon Ball Lineup

Dragon Ball Daima released last year, the last Dragon Ball project that creator Akira Toriyama had a hand in before his recent passing. The goofy series takes the main Dragon Ball characters out into the huge universe for another wacky adventure full of battles and power, with the added challenge of being surprise-wished into their younger, childlike bodies.

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Remind you of Dragon Ball GT? It should.

Apparently it was a remake of GT, another attempt to get it right. Well that second attempt must’ve worked wonders because Dragon Ball Daima was incredibly successful, with very high fan approval. So Funko’s latest release just makes sense. Of course we want more Daima Pops!

The latest release gives us a bunch of the characters including Dr. Arinsu and Glorio, my favorite new characters from the show. But the stars are obviously the Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, a web exclusive for Funko, and the Super Saiyan Goku, both mini like they were in the show. All available Pops are 14.99. Find them all on the Funko site here or head below for a list of individual links.

Other Available Dragon Ball Collectibles

If Funko isn’t quite your vibe but you’re still hoping to snag some Dragon Ball merch, then look no further than Entertainment Earth’s in-stock offerings. The site has a ton of Dragon Ball action figures and statues available that are sure to stun. Don’t miss the Funko Father-Son Kamehameha Pop! Moment, a really great rendition of that super iconic moment in the original Dragon Ball Z anime. If you feel like you need to scratch that Dragon Ball itch right now, these are the ones for you.

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