My Hero Academia Star Surprises Injured Fan with a Special Gift

My Hero Academia fans have clear favorites when it comes to their favorite heroes. In the same way Izuku admires All Might, there are plenty of other stans out there who show love to their top picks. And thanks to one of the anime's stars, it seems like Bakugo has earned a lifelong fan after the little girl injured herself.

The story comes from Kristen McGuire who is a writer and voice actor at Funimation. Taking to Twitter, the actress shared a touching story about "everyday heroes" after her daughter broke her wrist after riding her scooter too fast. The girl was given a cast to set the healing break, and to cheer the girl up, McGuire's co-worker Clifford Chapin decided to spruce up her bandage.

So it only makes sense for Chapin to redo the cast in his style. That led the voice actor to channel his role in My Hero Academia and color in the cast in to look like one of Bakugo's gauntlets.

My daughter broke her wrist while riding her scooter too fast. So to cheer her up, @CliffordChapin decorated her cast to look like Bakugo’s gauntlet. #EverydayHeroes pic.twitter.com/cFb4u3y1tH — Kristen McGuire (@KrisComics) May 23, 2020

As you can see, the green cast is segmented like the grenade gauntlets which Bakugo wears. The top has a silver block which is where the pins would rest in the sleeve. There's no doubt McGuire's daughter has one of the coolest casts out there, and it is sure to help her heal up faster. If Bakugo and Chapin are rallying behind the family, well - there is nothing to worry about then!

The gesture might seem small, but in a time of such uncertainty, this gift goes a long way. Chapin is proving to be a hero as great as Bakugo if not better. The young boy still has time to grow into the mantle as he's not even finished with his first year of high school. So if he wants to become the number one hero in My Hero Academia, then Bakugo is going to have to outrank Chapin first!

