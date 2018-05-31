‘My Hero Academia’ Spoiler Teases Its Current Arc’s Climax

My Hero Academia‘s anime series has been exciting fans in season 3, but fans of the Boku No Hero Academia manga have been keeping careful track of the anime’s progress through the books – with the knowledge some truly epic storylines are about to debut on the show. Thanks to the latest episode spoiler, anime fans are now getting clear signal that a big change in story arcs is about to unfold:

My Hero Academia Episode 48 (S3E10) is titled “The Symbol of Peace.” — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 30, 2018



If you don’t get the reference, “Symbol of Peace” is chapter 91 of the Boku No Hero Academia, and takes chronicles the decisive turn in the “Hideout Raid” story arc the anime has now entered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning – Story Spoilers Follow!

“Symbol of Peace” picks up in the middle of the ferocious battle between All Might and his nemesis All For One, at the Kamino District facility where the villains are producing Nomu beasts. All Might has been holding back in the battle, as Katsuki Bakugo was still All For One’s hostage – but when Izuku Midoriya and his cabal of Class 1-A teammates finally get Bakugo to safety, All Might has that go-ahead to finally unleash his full power.

All For One uses the moment to taunt his nemesis, causing All Might to eventually push himself to the limit. Unfortunately, with the deteriorating state of his quirk, All Might’s expenditure burns out all of his power, causing him to revert to his true form of Toashinori Yagi. With the media and heroes all watching, All Might’s greatest secret is exposed, but the effect isn’t exactly what All For One hoped for.

The heroes manage to stop All For One and get Bakugo back, and All Might still proves himself a hero without his power, but the Hideout Raid operation, leaves the world’s greatest hero out of commission, with Izuku forces to step up in his place.

Needless to say, My Hero Academia anime is about to throw fans for a big loop, and set the stage for its true protagonist (Izuku) to fulfill the promise of the show’s interlude: telling the story of he became the world’s greatest hero!

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub is now airing Saturday nights on Toonami.