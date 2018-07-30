‘My Hero Academia’ Goes Full ‘Dragon Ball’ With This Izuku Moment

Part of fun with My Hero Academia are the sheer number of references the anime and manga make to so many other great franchises and works – whether its DC and Marvel superheroes, Star Wars, or other manga/anime franchises. The latest episode of My Hero Academia (no. 54) “Shiketsu High Lurking”, contained one scene that fans can’t help but to see as a total Dragon Ball moment:

The scene takes place during the government’s Provisional License Exam, when Izuku and his Class 1-A teammates are all separated on the battlefield by the seismic quirk of Yo Shindo from Ketsubutsu Academy. Izuku knows that separated, he is a prime target for U.A.’s rivals, but instead of freaking young Midoriya out, the threat of the fight ahead actually seems to give him a peculiar little thrill:

“Strong people from all over the country… I don’t know why, but I’m getting a little excited!”

That quote is indeed something that would be considered a “total Goku moment” by longtime fans of both Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, as the Saiyan hero is pretty much defined by getting his jollies from fighting against strong opponents; the more ridiculously powerful the foe, the better. Indeed Goku’s fight fetish is weird enough that it often makes the other characters of Dragon Ball look at him strangely, as the same threats that make them want to tremble just put a big smile on Goku’s face.

As you can see below, though, a lot of anime fans aren’t too keen on the Goku/Midoriya comparison, seeing a major difference in the depiction of both characters:

We previously posted about this Dragon Ball crossover artwork from My Hero Academia creator Kōhei Horikoshi, which pretty much hammers home that there are some Goku influences on the show. Seeing is truly believing.

What did you think of My Hero Academia‘s take on Dragon Ball? Let us know in the comments!

