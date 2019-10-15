My Hero Academia Creator Honors New Aizawa Figure with Cool Sketch

My Hero Academia’s having a bigger and better 2019 than anyone could have expected when the series first debuted five years ago, and this has resulted in plenty of cool merchandise and collectibles featuring fan-favorite characters. With the popularity of the series booming, it means characters outside of the main trio of Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki can get the spotlight as well. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi previously celebrated the releases of new collectible figures for characters like Ochaco Uraraka, the villain Himiko Toga, and Kyoka Jiro in the past, and now another has hit shelves!

Shota Aizawa, otherwise known as the pro hero Eraserhead, has recently joined Banpresto’s line of Amazing Heroes line for the series, and Kohei Horikoshi shared a cool new sketch to mark the occasion along with the following comment, “Aizawa too! This is a crane game prize! He looks so cool! I’m getting so many figurines made (of my characters) that I can’t even keep up! I’m so thankful!”

With the series preparing for both a new anime season and second film later this year, My Hero Academia‘s only going to get even bigger from here. It’s great to see Horikoshi still show such a love for each new figure based on his characters, especially as more of a variety for them start hitting shelves. The ideal situation would be for a figure for every Class 1-A member, but Hagakure might need a unique solution.

If you want to know more about Aizawa, there’s actually a pretty intense arc exploring his past currently running in the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off. Breaking down his time at U.A. Academy before a pro, his close circle of friends, his own work studies and more, this spin-off is fleshing out his character in a way that the main series may never quite get to. Now’s the best time to look it up.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.