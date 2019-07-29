My Hero Academia Reveals Part of All For One’s Real Name

There are some things fans of My Hero Academia see coming, but there are others they never expect to hit home. These days, readers have been blown back time and again by the manga’s on-going arc. New reveals have been made about villains in each chapter, but the latest update outdid itself with an update on All For One.

Recently, the manga put out chapter 237, and it was there fans learned more about All For One. The baddie has been locked up ever since his last battle with All Might, but his legacy lives on. Tomura Shigaraki is carrying out his master’s wishes, and this new chapter confirmed part of All For One’s real name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, the villain has a familiar name. After All For One picked up Tenko, the young boy needed a new identity. The baddie gave the boy the name Tomura Shigaraki, and that was in part because All For One has the last name Shigaraki.

“From the verb Tomurau, meaning “to mourn,” it’s used when we grieve and say goodbye to the dead,” All For One said about the name.

“Tenko Shimura is no more! You’re reborn now as one who beckons acts of mourning into this world of ours!”

Continuing, All For One went on to say he picked the last name because Shigaraki is his. Fans were even teased with a partial close-up of a young All For One, and his terrifying grin is one which any Pro Hero would shudder at.

So, are you interested in learning more about All For One’s true identity? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.