My Hero Academia Gives All Might A New Figure

All Might is clearly the "Superman" of the My Hero Academia universe, choosing the young hero of Deku to inherit his Quirk of One For All and grant his the super powers that he so desperately desired throughout his life, and the current teacher at UA Academy is getting a brand new figure to celebrate one of the strongest heroes in anime's history! My Hero Academia has seen a lot of merchandise released in the past, from t-shirts to posters and action figures, but this figure from "First 4 Figures" is definitely trying to do something different!

All Might showed off his insane strength time and time again throughout the anime series, but unfortunately took a heavy blow during his battle against his antagonistic counterpart of All For One. Even when the series began, All Might was struggling with the injuries that he had sustained during his time as a professional crime fighter. When he had his latest battle with All For One, the last remaining shreds of his power were nearly extinguished and even though he ultimately gained victory, he can now only transform into his muscular self for a few seconds at a time and clearly cannot be the "symbol of peace" for the world.

First 4 Figures shared the first look at the My Hero Academia All Might action figure that gives us a new take on one of the most powerful heroes in the anime universe created by Kohei Horikoshi that continues to have a role to play in the story regardless of losing his powers:

Heroes, the time has finally come! First 4 Figures is proud to fully reveal their VERY FIRST action figure, the My Hero Academia – All Might: Silver Age PVC Action Figure! Learn more in the link provided. https://t.co/Jw2d0QjdkF #First4Figures #F4F #Funimation #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/JZsS5zovM5 — First 4 Figures (@First4Figures) November 5, 2020

All Might's death has been one that has been foreshadowed within the franchise itself as well as the characters. Though the fact that he no longer leaps into battle but rather acts as a teacher to Midoriya and his classmates in better using their Quirks.

Will you be picking up this new All Might figure? Do you think All Might's death is a given in the future of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!