‘My Hero Academia’ Releases ‘All Might Rising’ OVA

My Hero Academia has become a top-tier anime, and it seems fans just got another gift from its most iconic hero. All Might just delivered on a special anime OVA, and fans are loving the treat.

For those unaware, My Hero Academia stepped out with its first-ever OVA in Japan this week. The reel was included in the Blu-ray, DVD for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Now, the clip is making its way around online, and it is all sorts of emotional.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At just a few minutes long, My Hero Academia: All Might Rising glosses over part of the No. 1 Hero’s origin. The gritty piece begins with All Might in battle, but he is taken out of the fight by his mentor Nana Shimura. The hero is heard screaming in grief as Nana is left behind to face All For One alone, a feat that guaranteed her death.

The ALL MIGHT RISING OVA is only 2 minutes long, but it’s an exact animated frame by frame of the Vol. 0 manga that came with the Boku No Hero Academia The Two Heroes movie viewing! Since it’s really short, I can sub it and maybe post it on somewhere besides Twitter. Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/1JTaFRnu0T — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) February 12, 2019

“I’m leaving the rest to you,” Nana says. “All Might, I’m counting on you.”

The heartbreaking clip does end with Nana dying at the hands of her nemesis. All Might is left to train at UA Academy with Gran Torino. The pair butt heads more than once as All Might is mourning the loss of his mentor, but Sorahiko will not let Nana’s death be in vain. A violent training match leads the two to see eye to eye, and the OVA ends with All Might moving to the U.S. to travel far away from All For One’s base in Japan.

If you want to check out this clip for yourself, it will not release officially in the U.S. for more than a month. The video will be included in the home video of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and Funimation has the bundle set to go live on March 26.

So, do you want this OVA to inspire more backstory projects? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.